Russia to continue supporting Iraq

Shafaq News / Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed on Wednesday his country's readiness to supply Iraq with the weapons and military equipment needed to confront terrorism.

Lavrov said in a press conference held with his Iraqi counterpart Fouad Hussein, who is visiting Moscow, "A long history gather Russia and Iraq, therefore we are ready to develop bilateral cooperation in advanced weaponry and military training."

Regarding the American presence in Iraq, Lavrov said that “wherever they are, US forces have caused problems,” considering the withdrawal issue an internal matter of Washington and Baghdad.

“United States sent its forces to many countries in the region including Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, and in some cases this happened without the approval of states, as in Syria and Iraq." He added.

The Russian foreign minister stressed “US intervention in Syria, Iraq and Libya has destabilized the situation, and the incoming US administration should restore its policy in the region."

For his part, Hussein thanked Russia for supporting Iraq confirming the cooperation in the military field between the two countries and therefore the Iraqi defense minister will visit Russia to discuss military relations."