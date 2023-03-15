Russia says Iraq heading toward stability

Shafaq News/ Russia sees Iraq heading towards stability, the Advisor to the Russian Council on International Affairs, Elena Suponina, said at the Seventh Sulaimania International Forum on Wednesday.

Suponina stated that Russia believes Iraq is moving towards strengthening state institutions and playing a bigger regional and international role.

"Russia sees Iraq now moving towards stability," she affirmed.

Suponina acknowledged Iraq's role in mediating various deals in the region, highlighting its diplomatic efforts in resolving conflicts and promoting stability in neighboring countries.

The Sulaimania Political and Economic International Forum commenced on Wednesday with the attendance of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, along with a slew of government officials and international figures.