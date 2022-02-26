Russia's restitution of Ukraine would pave the way for Iraq to restore its lands, State of Law leader

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-26T10:01:36+0000

Shafaq News/ A leader of the State of Law Coalition, Alia Nassif, said that Russia's restitution of Ukraine would pave the way for Iraq to restore its "conquered lands. Nassif's statement comes a day after the Kuwaiti Embassy in Baghdad denounced the Iraqi politician, Cleric Ayad Jamal Al-Din's statements, in which he called for returning Kuwait to Iraq. Nassif said, "The victories of the Iraqi armed forces give Iraq eligibility in the future to restore its stolen lands, similar to what Russia is doing with Ukraine." "We are against the culture of wars, but if Russia takes back Ukraine, it will pave the way for the rest of the countries to recover their lands, including Iraq." Politician Iyad Jamal al-Din said on Twitter, "Russia's recovery of Ukraine... opens the door to hope for the recovery of cartoonish (weak) countries such as Kuwait and Taiwan." The Kuwaiti Embassy in Baghdad describes Jamal al-Din's statement as "rejected and reprehensible statements." Kuwait called on the Iraqi authorities to take legal measures against Jamal al-Din.

