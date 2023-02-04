Russia's foreign minister to visit Baghdad on Monday for energy, security talks

Shafaq News/ Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Baghdad on Monday for energy and security talks, a senior officer in Iraq's foreign ministry revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Lavrov will be flanked by a group of high-profile government officers and representatives of major Russian companies.

"He is scheduled to meet with his counterpart, Minister Fuad Hussein, and the three heads of the state," the source said.

"Russia's top diplomat will discuss issues relevant to energy, gas, oil, and the work of Russian companies in Iraq," said the officer who preferred to remain anonymous, "armament is also on Lavrov's agenda."

"The Russian side might sign deals with the Iraqi side if the talks went well," the source concluded.