Russia’s State Duma: Iraq’s conference is a “success for the Iraqi diplomacy”

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-26T05:52:41+0000
Russia’s State Duma: Iraq’s conference is a “success for the Iraqi diplomacy”

Shafaq News/ The Russian State Duma said that the "positive" outcomes of the Baghdad conference will reflect on the Iraqi situation and the region.

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Minister Fouad Hussein received (on Wednesday) at his residence in the Russian capital, Moscow, the Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky, noting that "they discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations between Iraq and Russia, the political and security situation, in addition to the efforts of the Iraqi government in restoring the security and stability.”

According to the statement, Hussein stressed that "Iraq is a rich country, but it is going through exceptional circumstances that require the assistance of all friendly countries through investment and exchange of experiences in various fields.”

The Foreign Minister pointed out to "the importance of holding the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership to enhance the Iraqi role, support Iraq, build economic partnerships with the countries of the region, and transform the condition of conflicts and tensions in the region into a condition of dialogue."

"Iraq's foreign policy is based on the balance in its relations with its surroundings, and Iraq was able to establish a platform and tools for dialogue…Baghdad will turn into a center for communication and positive interaction." He said.

Hussein called for "activating the concluded agreements between Iraq and Russia to strengthen the historical relations between the two countries."

For his part, the Russian Chairman, Leonid Slutsky, confirmed his country's "continuous support for Iraq in various fields," pointing out the importance of "cooperation to serve the interests of the two countries."

Slutsky considered holding the Baghdad conference a “brilliant success of Iraqi diplomacy”, and its positive results will be reflected not only in Iraq but also in the entire region.

