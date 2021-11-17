Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Russia commends al-Kadhimi's government efforts inside and outside Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-17T12:54:44+0000
Russia commends al-Kadhimi's government efforts inside and outside Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, hosted the Russian ambassador to Iraq, Elbrus Kotrachev, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Wednesday.

According to a readout issued by his office, PM al-Kadhimi laid emphasis upon Iraq's endeavors "to establish the best ties with Russia at many levels and domains and commended the positive Coordination between both countries in international forums."

The Russian diplomat conveyed to the Iraqi Prime Minister the greetings of the Kremlin and its aspirations for further constructive cooperation with Iraq.

Kotrachev praised al-Kadhimi's government efforts to achieve reform inside Iraq and bolster tolerance and diplomacy in the Middle East.

related

Russia's ambassador hails the role of the PMF in the war against ISIS

Date: 2021-06-21 14:15:02
Russia's ambassador hails the role of the PMF in the war against ISIS

Russia says Islamic State building up forces in N. Afghanistan as NATO exits

Date: 2021-07-02 12:41:50
Russia says Islamic State building up forces in N. Afghanistan as NATO exits

Russia responds to Iraqi request to resume flights between the two countries

Date: 2021-09-14 05:36:34
Russia responds to Iraqi request to resume flights between the two countries

Russian diplomat points to Warsaw’s role in invasion of Iraq amid crisis with its migrants

Date: 2021-11-09 18:48:14
Russian diplomat points to Warsaw’s role in invasion of Iraq amid crisis with its migrants

Russia: the US existence in the Middle East doesn’t bring Peace or stability

Date: 2020-09-03 16:52:56
Russia: the US existence in the Middle East doesn’t bring Peace or stability

Russia to continue supporting Iraq

Date: 2020-11-25 11:43:16
Russia to continue supporting Iraq

Iraq Could Replace its Collapsing F-16 Fleet with Russian Fighter Jets

Date: 2021-05-17 13:19:07
Iraq Could Replace its Collapsing F-16 Fleet with Russian Fighter Jets