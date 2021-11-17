Russia commends al-Kadhimi's government efforts inside and outside Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, hosted the Russian ambassador to Iraq, Elbrus Kotrachev, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Wednesday.

According to a readout issued by his office, PM al-Kadhimi laid emphasis upon Iraq's endeavors "to establish the best ties with Russia at many levels and domains and commended the positive Coordination between both countries in international forums."

The Russian diplomat conveyed to the Iraqi Prime Minister the greetings of the Kremlin and its aspirations for further constructive cooperation with Iraq.

Kotrachev praised al-Kadhimi's government efforts to achieve reform inside Iraq and bolster tolerance and diplomacy in the Middle East.