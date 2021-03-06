Rouhani demands releasing Iranian funds withheld in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The president of Iran, Hasan Rouhani, demanded on Saturday the Iraqi government give back the Iranian funds retained by Baghdad due to U.S. sanctions.

A statement of the Iranian Presidency revealed that president Rouhani said in a phone call with Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi that Iran has millions of dollars unlawfully frozen in Iraqi Banks. However, it received only empty promises from the Iraqi authorities, demanding the immediate release of all the Iranian resources and funds in Iraq.

Rouhani said that the presence of U.S. forces in the region, including Iraq, destabilizes the country, "the sooner the parliamentary decision of the exit of U.S. forces from Iraq is put into action, the sooner peace and security will fall upon Iraq and the region."

A statement issued by Al-Kadhimi's office said that both parties discussed the nature of relationships between the two countries on many levels. He then praised the growth and development of their relation for interest of both the Iranian and Iraqi people.

Rouhani congratulated Iraq on the Pope's visit and praised the efforts which made this historic visit a great success.

According to a statement issued by the Iraqi government, both parties agreed to call upon all actors in the region to enhance tranquility and use wisdom and rationality to solve conflicts.

Both parties also expressed their shared opinion considering dialogue to be the only and most efficient way to solve conflicts in the region.

The Iranian president condemned all the activities which trouble the peace of Iraq since they also do not serve the interests of both countries.