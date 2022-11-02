Romanowski: we have long-term commitment to Iraq

Shafaq News / The U.S. ambassador to Baghdad, Alina Romanowski, said that her country will support Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani's government.

In a speech she gave during her attendance of the Meri Forum 2022 in Erbil, that the U.S. has a long-term commitment to Iraq, and has a lot to do including the 2008 strategic agreement between the two countries, noting, "as President Biden said, we won't leave this country."

"We will support Iraq and its current government headed by Mr. al-Sudani to combat corruption, carry out economic reforms and provide jobs for Iraq."

The ambassador added that the U.S. will continue providing assistance and advice to the Iraqi forces to win the war against ISIS.

Romanowski praised the Kurdistan Region's role in forming the new Iraqi government, urging Erbil and Baghdad to address their pending differences.