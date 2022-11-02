Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Romanowski: we have long-term commitment to Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-02T09:15:21+0000
Romanowski: we have long-term commitment to Iraq

Shafaq News / The U.S. ambassador to Baghdad, Alina Romanowski, said that her country will support Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani's government.

In a speech she gave during her attendance of the Meri Forum 2022 in Erbil, that the U.S. has a long-term commitment to Iraq, and has a lot to do including the 2008 strategic agreement between the two countries, noting, "as President Biden said, we won't leave this country."

"We will support Iraq and its current government headed by Mr. al-Sudani to combat corruption, carry out economic reforms and provide jobs for Iraq."

The ambassador added that the U.S. will continue providing assistance and advice to the Iraqi forces to win the war against ISIS.

Romanowski praised the Kurdistan Region's role in forming the new Iraqi government, urging Erbil and Baghdad to address their pending differences.

related

An Iraqi official: Baghdad is paying salaries to 1000+ PKK members

Date: 2020-08-13 15:41:06
An Iraqi official: Baghdad is paying salaries to 1000+ PKK members

Canada calls on Baghdad to take responsibility and hold accountable those responsible for "heinous events"

Date: 2019-12-07 12:46:48
Canada calls on Baghdad to take responsibility and hold accountable those responsible for "heinous events"

Iraqi forces keep pursuing the terrorists in different governorates

Date: 2022-06-03 17:34:49
Iraqi forces keep pursuing the terrorists in different governorates

Al-Nujaifi discusses the endowments agreement with the Jordanian ambassador to Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-06 11:01:23
Al-Nujaifi discusses the endowments agreement with the Jordanian ambassador to Baghdad

Iran and Saudi Arabia to convene again in Baghdad soon, Abdollahian says

Date: 2022-01-17 12:41:29
Iran and Saudi Arabia to convene again in Baghdad soon, Abdollahian says

Protesters close a ministry in Baghdad

Date: 2020-03-09 12:54:57
Protesters close a ministry in Baghdad

Four perpetrators who participated in targeting liquor shops arrested in Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-19 12:40:51
Four perpetrators who participated in targeting liquor shops arrested in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates inch up in Baghdad, Erbil

Date: 2022-10-05 08:43:23
USD/IQD exchange rates inch up in Baghdad, Erbil