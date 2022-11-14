Romanowski: US stands with Iraq, Kurdistan's leaders
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-11-14T11:47:17+0000
Shafaq News/ The US ambassador to Baghdad, Alina Romanowski, said that her country stands with the leaders of the Iraq government and Kurdistan in the aftermath of the Iranian bombardment of territories in the region.
"The US strongly condemns the Iranian drone and missile attack on the Iraqi Kurdistan Region today," Romanowski tweeted.
The US ambassador called "on Iran to stop attacking its neighbor and the people of Iraq."
"We stand with the Iraqi government's leaders in Baghdad and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and condemn these violations of Iraqi sovereignty," she concluded.