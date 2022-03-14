Romania to host Iraqis who left Ukraine for three months

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of foreign affairs announced today that Bucharest has agreed to host Iraqis who left Ukraine recently for three months. The Ministry said in a statement that the acting head of Europe's department, Tarek Adel al-Shaher, met the Romanian ambassador to Baghdad. Al-Shaher expressed appreciation for Romania's support for Iraqis, and the excellent coordination and continuous contact between the Iraqi embassy in Bucharest and the Romanian Ministries of migration and foreign affairs. For his part, the Romanian ambassador stressed his country's readiness to help Iraq and all other countries to evacuate their citizens from Ukraine. According to the statement, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between Baghdad and Bucharest.

