Rockets targeting U.S. Embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone

Shafaq News/ At least Eight Katyusha rockets landed in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone in an attack targeting the U.S. Embassy, Iraqi security media cell said on Sunday.

The Iraqi cell said that an “outlaw group” fired rockets at Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday.

The rockets launched from Al-Rashid camp and hit Al-Qadisiyah buildings in a residential complex inside the Green Zone, damaging the buildings and cars and wounded one Iraqi soldier, the statement said.

Sirens blared from the embassy compound inside the zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions.

An anti-rocket system (C-RAM) diverted two of the rockets, said a security official to Shafaq News Agency.