Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Rockets targeting U.S. Embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-20T20:40:27+0000
Rockets targeting U.S. Embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone

Shafaq News/ At least Eight Katyusha rockets landed in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone in an attack targeting the U.S. Embassy, Iraqi security media cell said on Sunday.

The Iraqi cell said that an “outlaw group” fired rockets at Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday.

The rockets launched from Al-Rashid camp and hit Al-Qadisiyah buildings in a residential complex inside the Green Zone, damaging the buildings and cars and wounded one Iraqi soldier, the statement said.

Sirens blared from the embassy compound inside the zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions.

An anti-rocket system (C-RAM) diverted two of the rockets, said a security official to Shafaq News Agency.

related

Renewed clashes between protestors and security forces in Baghdad

Date: 2020-07-27 18:53:14
Renewed clashes between protestors and security forces in Baghdad

6 years in prison for a woman who hid a suicide bomber named "Abu Maha" in Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-26 09:52:19
6 years in prison for a woman who hid a suicide bomber named "Abu Maha" in Baghdad

Russian Foreign Minister arrives Baghdad on a visit including Kurdistan Region

Date: 2019-10-07 11:37:02
Russian Foreign Minister arrives Baghdad on a visit including Kurdistan Region

Bridge closed and hit-and-run operations between protesters and security in Baghdad and two provinces

Date: 2020-01-27 10:31:00
Bridge closed and hit-and-run operations between protesters and security in Baghdad and two provinces

An explosion on the highway west of Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-22 16:38:58
An explosion on the highway west of Baghdad

Ministry of Justice comments on a fire in Baghdad prison

Date: 2019-09-09 11:01:56
Ministry of Justice comments on a fire in Baghdad prison

Security and clans block entries to Karbala ahead of a protest heading to Baghdad

Date: 2019-12-09 12:19:47
Security and clans block entries to Karbala ahead of a protest heading to Baghdad

Security personnel arrested for harassing a teenage boy in Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-07 18:33:30
Security personnel arrested for harassing a teenage boy in Baghdad