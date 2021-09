Shafaq News/ A rockets launchpad reportedly exploded in Baiji district, north of Saladin, earlier today, Wednesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the vehicle exploded near a gas station in the "Bu Tohme", south of the district.

With the circumstances of the incident remaining uncertain, a force from al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) and the local police rushed to the site and started an investigation.