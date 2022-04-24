Rockets land near Turkey's Zelikan camp

Shafaq News/ The vicinity of the Zelikan camp was hit by four rockets launched from the southern territory of the Bashiqa district, the administrator of the Zelikan sub-district, Amin Gharib, said on Sunday.

A security source who preferred to remain anonymous revealed that a total of six rockets were launched from a remote area between the villages of Omer Qabgi and al-Fadiliyah.

The Zelikan camp, which houses Turkish forces in northeast Nineveh, has been a point of contention between Baghdad and Ankara that repeatedly wages offensives in the territory of the Kurdistan Region under the pretext of PKK presence.