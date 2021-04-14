Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Rockets hit Zelikan camp in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-14T19:58:34+0000
Rockets hit Zelikan camp in Nineveh

Shafaq News / Zelikan camp, north of Nineveh was targeted on Wednesday with rockets attack.

A security source in Nineveh Governorate told Shafaq News Agency, that two missiles targeted Zelikan camp in Baashiqa district, north of Nineveh, in which the Turkish forces are located. 

One rocket fell inside the camp without knowing the damage, while the second landed in the village of Zelikan wounding a young woman. The source added.

 The source of missiles is still unknown.

Another security source said to Shafaq News Agency the camp that hosts Iraqi forces and Turkish army, was attacked by three rockets fired from the Shalalat area in Nineveh.

The source confirmed that one of the missiles fell in the village of Kodat, near the camp, wounding a woman.

related

Nineveh arrests a terrorist

Date: 2020-09-01 17:50:15
Nineveh arrests a terrorist

"A new security system is being installed at Baghdad airport", a source clarifies

Date: 2021-01-29 15:09:44
"A new security system is being installed at Baghdad airport", a source clarifies

Regarding Nasiriya events, Iraqi Cabinet concludes important outcomes

Date: 2021-03-09 17:35:41
Regarding Nasiriya events, Iraqi Cabinet concludes important outcomes

Al-Hashd Frustrates an ISIS operation northeast of Diyala

Date: 2020-07-29 09:20:17
Al-Hashd Frustrates an ISIS operation northeast of Diyala

Three workers of a British organization killed and wounded in an explosion in Nineveh

Date: 2021-01-07 18:29:24
Three workers of a British organization killed and wounded in an explosion in Nineveh

A new explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition forces in Babel

Date: 2021-01-22 13:51:02
A new explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition forces in Babel

A car bomb explodes in Ramadi

Date: 2020-09-01 14:50:34
A car bomb explodes in Ramadi

U.S. Contractor died from cardiac arrest during Ain Assad attack

Date: 2021-03-03 16:27:52
U.S. Contractor died from cardiac arrest during Ain Assad attack