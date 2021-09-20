Rockets and explosives seized in search campaigns in Kirkuk and Samarra

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces located five ISIS headquarters in al-Azim basin and seized rockets and explosive devices hidden inside, the Iraqi security Media Cell (SMC) reported.

In a press release issued earlier today, SMC said a force from the third brigade of the Federal Police's fourth division, in cooperation with the brigade's intelligence and drones detachments, conducted a search campaign in the Samarra sector and found five ISIS hideouts.

Inside the hideouts, the security forces found six explosive devices and other equipment, SMC said.

Elsewhere, a joint force from the 9th and 10th brigade of the Federal Police's third division, in cooperation with the 9th brigade intelligence, searched al-Hawaej, Nuweikeet, al-Suheil, and al-Fakhera in the Haweja District, Kirkuk.

In operation, the force in charge found three Katyusha rockets, three explosive devices, and a 120mm mortar shell, all destroyed on-site, according to SMC.