Rocket hits military Camp at Baghdad Airport

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a rocket fell on Al-Nasr Camp at Baghdad International Airport, where the Global Coalition advisors are located.

In a statement, the Iraqi Security Media Cell announced that the rocket was launched from the Jihad neighborhood in Baghdad.

According to the Cell, the security forces found a rocket launcher in which a 240 mm missile is still.

The forces dismantled the missile and handed it over to the Directorate of Criminal Evidences Investigations.

No further information were disclosed.

Two drones were shot down earlier this week as they approached an Iraqi military base hosting US forces near Baghdad’s Airport.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.