Shafaq News / A rocket attack targeted a military base in Nineveh today, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that several rockets landed in the Zlikan base hosting Turkish forces, east of Mosul.

Three rockets landed in a residential area north of the base, according to the source, noting that the rockets reached al-Mahmoudiyah village and the security forces are currently on alert.

No casualties were recorded.