Rocket attack targets Zlikan base

Shafaq News / The administrator of Zlikan sub-district, Mohammed Amin, reported that a rocket attack targeted the Zlikan base on Sunday.

Amin told Shafaq News agency that two rockets near Kwedad village.

No casualties were recorded.

The Turkish base, located northeast of Mosul, has been repeatedly targeted in the last few months.

The presence of Turkish forces in the base has always sparked conflict between Ankara and Baghdad. Turkey says its forces are deployed there to fight the Kurdistan Workers Party.