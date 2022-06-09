Rocket attack targets Zlikan base

Shafaq News / The administrator of Zlikan sub-district, Mohammed Amin, reported that a rocket attack targeted the Zlikan base on Thursday.

Amin told Shafaq News agency that a rocket landed near Kwikan village, and another landed in the vicinity of the base.

No casualties were recorded.

The Turkish base, located northeast of Mosul, has been repeatedly targeted in the last few months.

The presence of Turkish forces in the base has always sparked conflict between Ankara and Baghdad. Turkey says its forces are deployed there to fight the Kurdistan Workers Party.

