Rocket attack targets Turkey's military base in Zelikan

Shafaq News/ Eight rockets fired by an unknown group targeted the Turkish Zelikan military base in Nineveh's disputed district of Bashiqa, a local official reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The administrator of the Zelikan sub-district, Mohammad Amin, said that the rockets did not make it past the mountain that separates the Bashiqa district and the military base.

Yesterday, the base was targeted by four rockets; only two of which landed in its vicinity.

An armed faction named "The Islamic Resistance-Ahar al-Iraq (Freemen of Iraq" claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement issued shortly after.

"Your resistance, Ahrar al-Iraq Brigade, claims responsibility for targeting the base of the Turkish occupiers in Zelikan with four 122mm Grad rockets," the statement said.