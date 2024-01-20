Rocket attack targets Ain al-Asad Airbase in Western Iraq

Shafaq News / On Saturday, a security source reported a rocket attack targeting the vicinity of the Ain al-Asad military airbase in al-Anbar governorate, western Iraq.

The source informed Shafaq News agency that more than five rockets fell in the vicinity of the base, and based on information, the launch site was identified in Al-Baghdadi area.

No further details have been provided regarding the attack on the base, which houses forces from the Global Coalition.

Furthermore, Shiite armed factions have escalated their attacks on military bases belonging to the US-led Global Coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, following the events of October 7 last year in Palestine (Al-Aqsa Flood).