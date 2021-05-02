Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Rocket attack on the US base in Baghdad Airport: C-RAM system activated

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-02T18:25:24+0000
Rocket attack on the US base in Baghdad Airport: C-RAM system activated

Shafaq News/ According to a security source, a rocket attack has been thwarted on Sunday at the military headquarters of the US forces at the Baghdad Airport, which has been a frequent target of multiple strikes since 2019.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that multiple Katyusha rockets landed in the vicinity of the military base.

The source added that the US forces activated the C-RAM defense system, which repelled one of the rockets heading towards the base.

There was no immediate information on casualties resulting from the attack.

Rocket attacks by Iraqi factions loyal to Iran on the US embassy in Baghdad and military bases of the Global coalition forces have increased since the assassination of the commander of the Iranian "Quds Force", Qassem Soleimani, and the Deputy Commander of al-Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in a US airstrike in Baghdad, on January 3, 2019.

related

Counter-terrorism forces carry out a special drill in the vicinity of Baghdad Airport

Date: 2020-09-13 17:15:33
Counter-terrorism forces carry out a special drill in the vicinity of Baghdad Airport

A Katyusha targets the vicinity of Baghdad Airport

Date: 2020-09-20 17:09:22
A Katyusha targets the vicinity of Baghdad Airport

A rocket fire near Baghdad Airport

Date: 2020-09-28 15:38:41
A rocket fire near Baghdad Airport

A heavy deployment around Baghdad Airport

Date: 2021-01-02 16:27:20
A heavy deployment around Baghdad Airport

Baghdad airport authorities are conducting a fire training, a security source says

Date: 2021-01-28 18:16:06
Baghdad airport authorities are conducting a fire training, a security source says

A second rocket prepared to launch in the Green Zone

Date: 2020-08-11 19:29:11
A second rocket prepared to launch in the Green Zone

"A new security system is being installed at Baghdad airport", a source clarifies

Date: 2021-01-29 15:09:44
"A new security system is being installed at Baghdad airport", a source clarifies

Three missiles land in Baghdad international airport

Date: 2020-08-14 18:08:32
Three missiles land in Baghdad international airport