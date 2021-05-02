Rocket attack on the US base in Baghdad Airport: C-RAM system activated

Shafaq News/ According to a security source, a rocket attack has been thwarted on Sunday at the military headquarters of the US forces at the Baghdad Airport, which has been a frequent target of multiple strikes since 2019.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that multiple Katyusha rockets landed in the vicinity of the military base.

The source added that the US forces activated the C-RAM defense system, which repelled one of the rockets heading towards the base.

There was no immediate information on casualties resulting from the attack.

Rocket attacks by Iraqi factions loyal to Iran on the US embassy in Baghdad and military bases of the Global coalition forces have increased since the assassination of the commander of the Iranian "Quds Force", Qassem Soleimani, and the Deputy Commander of al-Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in a US airstrike in Baghdad, on January 3, 2019.