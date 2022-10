Shafaq News/ Three rockets reportedly landed in the vicinity of a Turkish base in Duhok's village of Bashiqa, the head of the Zelikan sub-district Mohammad Amin said on Saturday.

Amin told Shafaq News Agency that the rockets missed their target and landed in the vicinity of the base.

"Three rockets were fired during the attack; two of which landed in the vicinity of the base and the third inside the Omar Qabji village," a source who preferred to remain anonymous said.