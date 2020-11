Shafaq News / An unknown armed group shot dead a citizen in the east of the capital, Baghdad.

A security source informed Shafaq News Agency, "an armed group intercepted a civilian vehicle for robbery."

Source added, "the armed group shot a driver in Jamilah area in Al-Sadr City, east of the capital, Baghdad," indicating, "the driver died on the spot."

The armed group was able to leave the crime scene before the arrival of the security forces, the source continued.