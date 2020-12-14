Rivers' infringements affected the water storage in the country, Minister of Water Resources says

Shafaq News / The Minister of Water Resources, Mahdi Rashid Al-Hamdani, highlighted on Monday the negative effect of the infringements on rivers in most governorates on the water storage in Iraq.

In a press conference attended by Shafaq News Agency, Al-Hamdani said that the farmers' violations on the rivers' banks and the lack of commitment to their shares had affected the water storage.

He added that the agricultural plan for the last summer season included 4.5 million dunums. However, these areas were increased to five million dunums in the winter season plan.

Concerning the salinity of water in Basra Governorate, Al-Hamdani confirmed that the Ministry was able to reduce the salinity rate and improve the quality of water to a remarkable degree, indicating that the cornerstone of the project to develop Al-Bada's canal in Dhi Qar will be laid before the end of this year and the work will begin early next year.

Al-Hamdani indicated that the problem facing the Ministry is the financial allocations, "we are working to secure the funds in every way to implement this project due to its vitality for Basra and Dhi Qar Governorates."