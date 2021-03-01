Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Rising trade in human organs is alarming in Mosul

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-01T10:45:08+0000
Rising trade in human organs is alarming in Mosul

Shafaq News / A Mosul Court revealed, on Monday, an increase in trafficking in human organs in Nineveh Governorate due to the high number of unemployed.

In 2012, Iraq enacted Anti-Human Trafficking Law No. 28 to prohibit the human trafficking, addressing its effects, punishing the perpetrators of this dangerous act, and setting mechanisms to ensure assistance to victims.

The judge of the Mosul Investigation Court, Majid Hamid Al-Lahibi said "human organ trafficking are new crimes circulating in the city of Mosul, as their rates have increased significantly due to the high rate of unemployment and the poverty."

"These crimes becomes well organized, as the perpetrators work in gangs. And not individually," he added"

"According to the Supreme Judicial Council, human organ traffickers give an attractive sum for people struggling to make a living in the City,"

The presence of the advanced hospitals in the Kurdistan Region and Coffee shops was a main factor that helped many people to engage this work." Al-Lahibi said.

The judge stated, "These crimes increased notably during the ISIS's control of the city of Mosul in 2014 when it kidnapped women and sold women, but this barbaric act disappeared after the liberation of the city."

related

An Air-supported military operation against ISIS in Mosul

Date: 2020-12-22 06:45:25
An Air-supported military operation against ISIS in Mosul

The US embassy revived “Qare saray” in Mosul

Date: 2020-09-16 08:16:08
The US embassy revived “Qare saray” in Mosul

Fires break out in an oil Tank in Mosul

Date: 2021-02-11 09:26:01
Fires break out in an oil Tank in Mosul

Eight ISIS terrorists arrested in Mosul

Date: 2020-10-27 18:41:32
Eight ISIS terrorists arrested in Mosul

In Christmas, Mosul calls its citizens to return home

Date: 2020-12-25 11:40:22
In Christmas, Mosul calls its citizens to return home

Three Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion south of Mosul

Date: 2020-10-11 10:28:19
Three Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion south of Mosul

315 IEDs detected and detonated in Nineveh

Date: 2021-02-16 18:58:46
315 IEDs detected and detonated in Nineveh

Turkey to plant 250 trees in the Mosul

Date: 2020-11-11 14:43:59
Turkey to plant 250 trees in the Mosul