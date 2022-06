Shafaq News / Member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's negotiating delegation, Benkin Rikani, called on the Coordination Framework to adopt a new mindset.

Rikani said in a tweet, "Our respected brothers in the largest committee, Iraq and all Iraqis are in need of a real change."

"You are expected to think and act in a new way, and hold the responsibility based on a patriotic, just approach. Only then we will share the responsibility with you", he added.