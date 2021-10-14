Report

Right persons apprehended for burning headquarters of al-Halboosi's party

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-14T17:57:45+0000
Shafaq News/ Eight persons are reportedly detained in al-Anbar's Police Department over charges of setting fire to al-Taqaddom (Progress) party headquarters and tearing up its candidates' posters in west al-Anbar.

The movement of the resolved Council of Representatives speaker has secured 41 seats in the Iraqi Parliament hall; only the Sadrist movement clinched more seats (73) and seeks to take over the chair of the Prime Minister.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that arrest warrants against eight persons were issued and executed in al-Rutba sub-district during a demonstration on Thursday's dawn.

Demonstrators took the streets of al-Rutba to protest the remarks a poet unleashed during a ceremony to celebrate Haybat al-Halboosi's victory in al-Karma, east of al-Anbar.

The source hinted that the demonstrations might be incited by political parties that are not satisfied by the results emerging from the ballot boxes.

A local official in al-Anbar said that the demonstration erupted after a poet signaled provoking remarks toward the people of al-Rutba while reciting a poem in a ceremony celebrating Haybat al-Halboosi's win.

The poet, an al-Halboosi himself, said, "ask al-Rutba what did we do..how many beards and mustaches we shaved."

