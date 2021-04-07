Resistance factions demand scheduling the US forces withdrawal from Iraq

Shafaq News / The "Iraqi resistance factions" said that they do not expect that the new round of negotiations between Baghdad and Washington would include implementing the Iraqi parliament's decision to remove American forces from the country.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by the majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

A joint statement issued by the factions said that the statement that will be issued on the next round of dialogue will not contain any indication of implementing the council of Representatives' decision to expel the American forces from Iraqi territories.

The factions demanded, "reformulating the dialogue committee and choosing figures known for their competence, integrity, patriotism, and academic background, after consultation all the political parties."

According to the statement, "the committee -which will be formed- includes people who have American or British nationality. It is not reasonable for a person to negotiate with his country."

"A parallel committee will be formed of academic and political members; its function will be to develop a road map for the dialogue committee, to follow up its work and the results of the dialogue", the statement added, calling to prioritize the decision of expelling the American forces and all foreign forces from Iraq.

The statement added that If this decision is not fulfilled, "then nothing else matters."

"The Iraqi resistance, which has proven its commitment to all the pledges it has made, based on repeated and urgent requests from many Iraqi parties, can open wide fronts against the American occupation in Iraq", the statement continued.

The factions concluded that they will respond with all strength if this dialogue does not include a clear and explicit declaration of the US forces' withdrawal date.

The US forces have withdrawn from several military bases in Iraq since the assassination of Soleimani and Al-Muhandis. It says this is a part of the relocation and withdrawal from the bases of a small number of soldiers.

It is scheduled to start today, the third round of the strategic dialogue between Iraq and the United States of America; the new online round of talks will deal with security, economy and energy, and political issues, as well as enhancing cooperation in the fields of education and culture. However, the Iraqi Parliament calls to focus on scheduling the removal of foreign forces from the country.