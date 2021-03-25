"Resistance Forces" announces ending unilateral ceasefire with US forces

Shafaq News/ Iraqi armed factions announced today, Thursday, terminating a unilateral ceasefire it announced on October 10, last year.

A security source revealed to Shafaq News Agency that a meeting of leaders of seven Iraqi armed factions decided to end the ceasefire with the US forces in Iraq.

On October 10, 2020, a group of Iraqi Self-proclaimed "Resistance Forces" announced suspending military activities against the US forces and international missions to "give it a chance to withdraw from the Iraqi territory".

"Resistance Forces" is an unknown group of Iraqi armed factions. Observers believe it includes Iran-backed militias such as Kata'ib Hezbollah, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, and al-Nojabaa.