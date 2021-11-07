Resistance Factions: Sunday's attack is a strike to the majority's most important achievement

Shafaq News/ The consortium of the Iraqi Shiite "Resistance" factions deplored the assassination attempt against the Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, earlier on Sunday, calling for a transparent investigation into the circumstances of this transgression.

A press release released on Sunday deemed the attack a strike to "the Iraqi state that we built with our blood, because this position exclusively is one of the most crucial institutions of the state. It is the most important achievement of the majority in the post-dictatorship era."

"This deed is not concordant with our allegiance to building the Iraqi state since the fall of the dictatorship in 2003," the statement continued, "whoever perpetrated this deed is attempting to shuffle the cards; particularly as we demand a fair investigation that reveals the killers of our martyrs who demonstrated peacefully on Friday."

"The making of such an incident will not prevent us from our insistence upon punishing the culprits and the big parties involved in the Iraqi bloodshed."

The statement called for "forming a committee with the participation of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) to investigate this incident and announce the results."

The Resistance Factions warned of "a series that encompasses more of these acts that aim to confuse the Iraqi street and pass the results of the rigged elections to push Iraq into dangerous stages of its political, economic, and security future."

In a press release issued earlier today, Sunday, the head of al-Fatah alliance, Hadi al-Ameri, called on the security forces to investigate the circumstances of the attack and reveal the perpetrators as soon as possible.

Al-Ameri warned that a "third party" has executed the drone attack on the Prime Minister's office.

A drone laden with explosives targeted Al-Kadhimi's residence inside the Green Zone, downtown the Iraqi capital Baghdad, early on Sunday in what the Iraqi military deemed an attempted assassination, but said al-Kadhimi escaped unhurt.

A source told Shafaq News Agency earlier that the residence of the Iraqi Premier was targeted by a rocket.

The attack, which security sources said injured several members of al-Kadhimi’s personal protection team, came after protests in the Iraqi capital over the result of a general election last month turned violent.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on al-Kadhimi’s residence in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies.

Supporters of Iran-aligned armed groups which have grown their power in parliament and government in recent years have protested the results of the October election.

Demonstrations by their supporters turned violent on Friday when protestors pelted police with stones near the Green Zone, injuring several officers.

The police responded with tear gas and live gunfire, killing at least one demonstrator and wounding hundreds, according to security and hospital sources in Baghdad.