Resigned finance minister: al-Kadhimi's government is shackled by the power conflict 

Shafaq News/ Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government is "shackled by the power struggle" in the country, resigned finance minister of Iraq Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi said in his resignation letter.

"The resignation letter of the finance minister demonstrated a huge respect for the achievements of the government," spokesperson to al-Kadhimi's government, Culture Minister Hassan Nadhim, said in a press conference following an ordinary session on Tuesday, "it ascribed the government's measures and achievements as exceptional."

"The letter said that the cabinet is shackled by the power struggle between the political forces in the country," Nadhim added, "it highlighted the rapid growth rate of Iraq."

"The government is not a part of any conflict. It has a desire for actual work under the rule of law. But some parties are diverging the problems toward it."