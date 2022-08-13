Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Residents of Maysan's oldest neighborhood demonstrate to demand services

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-13T19:26:35+0000
Residents of Maysan's oldest neighborhood demonstrate to demand services

Shafaq News/ The residents of Maysan's oldest neighborhood on Saturday organized a demonstration to demand better services.

"Al-Karama, also known as Al-Dubaysat, neighborhood is the oldest neighborhood in Amara, Maysan's capital city," a demonstrator told Shafaq News Agency, "it suffers from a severe shortage in power supply, not to mention other basic services."

The demonstrators called for mending the power infrastructure in their abode and "completing al-Karama bridge and tunnel that has been pending construction for ten years."

related

Child killed and another injured in Maysan

Date: 2021-08-13 11:21:55
Child killed and another injured in Maysan

A policeman on duty killed in a traffic accident in Maysan

Date: 2021-02-01 07:11:46
A policeman on duty killed in a traffic accident in Maysan

PM al-Kadhimi orders establishing the Maysan operations command

Date: 2022-02-07 19:56:44
PM al-Kadhimi orders establishing the Maysan operations command

The judiciary verifies the testimony of the accused of assassinating Ali Jaseb's father

Date: 2021-03-11 10:20:10
The judiciary verifies the testimony of the accused of assassinating Ali Jaseb's father

Iraqi forces seize narcotics and ammunition in Maysan

Date: 2021-05-25 06:38:35
Iraqi forces seize narcotics and ammunition in Maysan

Independent MP calls for installing surveillance cameras in Maysan amid raging crime

Date: 2022-07-04 14:40:07
Independent MP calls for installing surveillance cameras in Maysan amid raging crime

Senior Tribal dignitary assassinated in southern Iraq 

Date: 2021-06-15 12:45:51
Senior Tribal dignitary assassinated in southern Iraq 

An official of Maysan Health Directorate injured in an assassination attempt

Date: 2020-07-29 21:18:38
An official of Maysan Health Directorate injured in an assassination attempt