Residents of Maysan's oldest neighborhood demonstrate to demand services

Shafaq News/ The residents of Maysan's oldest neighborhood on Saturday organized a demonstration to demand better services.

"Al-Karama, also known as Al-Dubaysat, neighborhood is the oldest neighborhood in Amara, Maysan's capital city," a demonstrator told Shafaq News Agency, "it suffers from a severe shortage in power supply, not to mention other basic services."

The demonstrators called for mending the power infrastructure in their abode and "completing al-Karama bridge and tunnel that has been pending construction for ten years."