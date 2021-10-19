Residents east of Dhi Qar demand securing potable water for the villages
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-10-19T10:59:19+0000
Shafaq News/ Dozens of residents of the villages and areas of Sayed Dakhil district, east of Dhi Qar, demonstrated today to demand securing potable water for the villages.
Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that Dozens of residents of the villages of Al-Abouda, Al-Bouziad, and Al-Ibrahim demonstrated in front of the deputy. commissioner of Sayed Dakhil District, to demand securing potable water for the villages.
He added that the protestors threatened to head to Nasiriyah to demonstrate in front of the governorate office building.