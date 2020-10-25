Residents and military forces pursue ISIS hideouts in Jalawla

Shafaq News / A security source reported that a large security operation had been launched with the participation of residents and military forces to pursue ISIS hideouts north of Jalawla district.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "comprehensive searches have been launched in the orchards of the Sheikh Baba Basin (15 km north of Jalawla), to pursue ISIS hideouts, due to the continuous attacks on villages and farmers by terrorists".

"The operations aim to comb the orchards and resume agricultural activity that was halted due to ISIS attacks and traps, which caused severe material damage to 80% of northern Jalawla's residents", he added.

It is noteworthy that the areas north of Jalawla have been witnessing security turmoil for more than a year after the infiltration of ISIS terrorists, fleeing from the liberated areas and governorates to the orchards.

Jalawla district is located at a distance (70 km northeast of Baqubah), and is inhabited by Arabs, Kurds and Turkmen. The district fell to ISIS gangs in August 2014 before it was freed in November of the same year.



