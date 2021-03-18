Reshaping in Police regiments in Al-Anbar after the attack on US-led Coalition

Shafaq News/ An official in the Anbar Police Command revealed on Thursday that the police chief is reshaping the officers and the emergency police regiments just after the attack on the US-led coalition in the Governorate.

The official told Shafaq News Agency that, "The Anbar police chief expressed anger over the explosion and opened an investigation to reveal the reason of malfunction of the surveillance cameras near the site of the accident."

He added that "the police chief will reshape the police formation, and directed to examine all surveillance cameras in the governorate, and replace the broken ones."

An explosive device blew up on Thursday targeting a convoy carrying logistical support equipment for the US-led Coalition near Saqlawiya district, east of Al-Anbar.

Another explosive device blew up near a convoy on the Highway in Babel without causing any causality, a security source told Shafaq News Agency.

There was no claim of responsibility.

Within hours; another attack on the US-led Coalition took place in Muthanna Governorate, Southern Iraq.

No causalities were registered.

A similar attack targeted a convoy of the US-led Global Coalition in al-Diwaniyah.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked to Iran of being behind the attacks.