Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Reports about a suicide bomber heading to target protestors in the Green Zone 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-08T15:18:38+0000
Reports about a suicide bomber heading to target protestors in the Green Zone 

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that a suicide bomber is heading to target protestors camping in front of the Green Zone in Baghdad. 

 The source told Shafaq News Agency that Intelligence information indicated that the suicide bomber is aged between 21 and 23.

 He added that a person is accompanying the suicide bomber, who is responsible for the operation and previously worked as a detachment commander in Fallujah district.

 The source indicated that this information was circulated to the security services in Baghdad and al-Anbar.

For two weeks, hundreds of the losing political forces' supporters have been on an open sit-in, demanding a manual recount in ballot stations.

related

Demonstrators advanced towards the Green Zone, security forces withdrew 

Date: 2021-11-05 20:50:48
Demonstrators advanced towards the Green Zone, security forces withdrew 

KDP: the Presidency of the Republic is an entitlement of the Kurds

Date: 2021-10-12 10:31:50
KDP: the Presidency of the Republic is an entitlement of the Kurds

Iraqi MoH issues a crackdown amid surging COVID-19 infections

Date: 2021-02-06 12:41:25
Iraqi MoH issues a crackdown amid surging COVID-19 infections

U.S. forces down a drone over the Victoria military base

Date: 2021-06-09 21:24:51
U.S. forces down a drone over the Victoria military base

The Iraqi ministry of defense: Army leaders are a red line

Date: 2020-08-03 18:47:02
The Iraqi ministry of defense: Army leaders are a red line

An explosion near Jisr al-Aimmah in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-08 20:10:50
An explosion near Jisr al-Aimmah in Baghdad

Rocket fire targets camp in Baghdad

Date: 2020-07-24 17:48:18
Rocket fire targets camp in Baghdad

Three explosions target the US-led coalition in Iraq within hours

Date: 2021-04-27 08:44:31
Three explosions target the US-led coalition in Iraq within hours