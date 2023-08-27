Report expects 64% voter turnout for non-regular provincial council elections

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Human Rights Strategic Center has projected a participation rate of 64% among voters in the upcoming non-regular provincial council elections scheduled to be held on December 18th. The center's estimations are based on a collaborative survey conducted with the University of Cologne in Germany, which garnered opinions from over 2500 voters in 15 provinces regarding their engagement in the provincial council elections.

In a report released today, Sunday, the center reviewed the survey results and highlighted, "There exists a general dissatisfaction among citizens towards political parties. Hence, these parties must seek to expand their prospects and gain popular support to ensure their continuity in power. This can be achieved by appointing representatives who are accepted by voters, characterized by professionalism, specialization, integrity, and prioritize public interest over personal gain."

A significant portion of respondents favored the multi-seat districts in provincial council elections, as these provide an element of accountability for candidates who are not re-elected due to their incompetence or lack of renewal. Furthermore, regional representation is deemed fairer than representation at the level of the entire province. Multi-seat districts also allow voters to directly choose their preferred candidate without referencing a list, simplifying the voting process.

The center also indicated that a majority of respondents favored the largest winner method, which was employed in the 2021 elections. This is especially notable after the achievements of independents in that election, along with the success of many women without reliance on the "quota" system. Respondents leaned towards political maturity over youth representation, as well as a preference for candidates with professional expertise and clear election programs.

The center emphasized that the highest voter turnout among respondents occurred in the 2013 elections, at 31%, followed by the 2009 elections at 25%. In contrast, the turnout was 23% in the 2005 elections. Moreover, the percentage of respondents who possess a biometric voter card, are registered, but have not received a card stood at 97%.