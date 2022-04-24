Repatriated Sunni tribal figure calls the Sunni figures to take a stance against "al-Halboosi's perpetrations"

Shafaq News/ The recently repatriated Sunni tribal figure, Ali Hatem Sleiman, called on his fellow tribespeople to take action against the perpetrations of Iraqi parliament speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, against the Sunni community.

Sleiman tweeted, "we did not come to Baghdad under any political cover, deal, or grace. In fact, those who felt threatened, moved the electronic moles and malicious lawsuits shall calm down."

The Sheikh of the Dulaim tribe added, "the tribal Sheikhs and Sunni politicians shall take a stance from the perpetrations of al-Halboosi and his people."