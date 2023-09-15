Renowned Iraqi economist and CBI board member, Majid Al-Souri, passes away at 85

Shafaq News / The renowned financial expert and board member of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Majid Al-Souri, passed away on Friday at the age of 85 after a five-year battle with illness.

The late Al-Souri had been a board member of CBI since May 2015 and a member of the Administrative Board of the "Iraqi Economists Association" since 2014.

He served as the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the "Al-Nahrain Islamic Bank" between 2014 and 2015 and worked as a financial and economic advisor at both the "World Bank" from 2009 to 2013 and the Central Bank from 2005 to 2009.

He also held the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Profit Investment Consultancy Company in Kazakhstan from 2001 to 2004 and was Chairman of the Board and Director of "Al-Ash Bank" in the same country from 1996 to 2000. He served as the CEO of Baraka Bank in Kazakhstan from 1995 to 1996 and was the Director of Investment Department in the same bank from 1992 to 1995.

Al-Souri also served as a board member of the National Company for Mining and Industries (SNIM) in Mauritania, the Arab Iron and Steel Company in the same country, and the Engineering Industries Company in Jordan.

He worked as an economic expert at the Arab Mining Company in Jordan in 1982 and at the Arab Union for Iron and Steel in Algeria between 1976 and 1982. He also served as an Assistant Professor at the University of Constantine in Algeria from 1974 to 1976 and as a Professor of Public Finance, Economics, and International Relations at the Mustansiriya University between 1972 and 1973. Additionally, he worked as a teacher of the Arabic language and an English-to-Arabic translator in China from 1964 to 1967.