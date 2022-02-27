Religious leaders from Diyala support reintegration of IDPs

Date: 2022-02-27T21:02:27+0000

Shafaq News / The United Nations Development Programme in Iraq (UNDP) under the auspices of the Council of Ministers Secretariat (COMSEC), the Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displaced (MOMD), and the Governor of Diyala, and supported by the Government of Germany, has today concluded an interfaith conference for over forty religious leaders from Diyala Governorate. The two-day conference gathered key religious leaders from Diyala from different sects to elaborate on how best to advance social cohesion, coexistence, and combat violent extremism within Diyala Governorate, as well as encourage the return and reintegration of displaced families. The religious leaders agreed to support community readiness and work together to prevent violent extremism in Diyala Governorate. The conference is part of a series of conferences held previously for the governorates of Anbar, Ninewa, and Salah al-Din, within a programme undertaken by UNDP with interfaith religious leaders which contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions (Goal 16). UNDP Iraq Resident Representative, Zena Ali-Ahmad, states, “To promote social cohesion and work towards durable solutions in Iraq, UNDP is committed to creating an environment conducive to return and reintegration and the prevention of violent extremism within Iraqi communities. We are very pleased to work alongside COMSEC, the MOMD, and at the governorate level, to establish this important network among key religious leaders.” The Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Ministers Secretariat, His Excellency Mr. Jasim Alhalbousi, states, “Religious leaders play an important role in influencing society. Moderate religious discourse is the foundation for coexistence and contributes to encouraging the return and reintegration of IDPs, and a move toward societal peace. This is important in the diverse communities of Diyala.” The Deputy Minister of Migration and Displaced, His Excellency Mr. Karim Hussein Ali Al-Nuri, emphasizes, “It is very important to work with religious leaders because of their influence on society. Through their speeches they can be messengers of peace, unity, and cohesion. This engagement will encourage moderate religious discourse.” The Governor of Diyala, His Excellency Mr. Muthanna Ali Al-Tamimi states, “Focusing on ensuring community readiness for return and reintegration is an important topic in Diyala Governorate and engaging religious leaders is vital for peacebuilding in Iraq.” In 2020, UNDP Iraq launched a dedicated five-year Social Cohesion Programme to promote stronger, peaceful, and more cohesive communities in all areas of Iraq.

