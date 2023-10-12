Religious leader calls for global support for Palestinians

Shafaq News / Grand Ayatollah Bashir Hussein Al-Najafi, a prominent religious leader, called on people around the world to stand in solidarity with Palestinians in the wake of Israel's military actions in response to attacks by Hamas last Saturday, resulting in hundreds of casualties among both Israelis and Palestinians.
In a statement released by his office, he urged, "The honorable people of the world to stand firmly with the struggling Palestinian people, defending their natural rights to reclaim their usurped land." He emphasized that eradicating this "cancerous tumor" requires the collective efforts of honorable believers.
This statement follows the condemnation of the Israeli aggression on Gaza by Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, the highest Shia religious authority in Iraq, who described the Israeli attacks as "brutal and persistent occupation," urging the international community to intervene and halt this violence.