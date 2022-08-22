Religious Shrines shall be run by experts, al-Sadr's secretary says

Shafaq News/ Shrines and religious sites shall be constructed and administered by experts, Muqtada al-Sadr's secretary, Haleem al-Fatlawi, said during a tour in the "Qattarah" of Imam Ali on Monday.

Al-Fatlawi's remarks came in the aftermath of a landslide at the shrine revered by the duodenal Shiite Muslims in Karbala. The incident killed seven persons and injured six others, according to the latest official toll.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Fatlawi called for starting an investigation into the incident and prosecuting the relevant officials for the negligence that purportedly led to the landslide.

Al-Fatlawi said, "the shrines and historical monuments shall be managed by experts. The terrain and the geography of those sites shall also be considered during construction as well."