Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Regarding Nasiriya events, Iraqi Cabinet concludes important outcomes

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-09T17:35:41+0000
Regarding Nasiriya events, Iraqi Cabinet concludes important outcomes

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced, on Tuesday that the investigation in Nasiriya Clashes has yielded important conclusions.

According to a statement by the Cabinet, Al-Kadhimi said, "The events in Nasiriya were painful, we promised people there to find the perpetrators,…we have concluded very important outcomes."

He added, “starting from this session, all ministers must go to the city of Nasiriya weekly within a schedule by the Prime Minister… every minister should supervise the work in the governorate in order to follow-up the suffering of the people, not only in Nasiriya, but in all governorates."

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi ordered to form a "higher" committee to investigate the bloody clashes in Nasiriya, which left dozens of dead and injured.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement “Al-Kadhimi had ordered the formation of a higher committee, headed by Lieutenant General Bassem Al-Ta’i which includes senior officers of the Ministries of Defense, Interior and National Security to investigate the events of the city of Nasiriya.”

Nasiriya demonstrations prompted the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to replace the governor of Dhi Qar, Nazem Al-Waeli, with the head of the National Security Agency, Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi, who was rejected by the demonstrators.

related

PM held expanded security meeting the at the eve of al-Salam brigades Mobilization

Date: 2021-02-09 15:59:58
PM held expanded security meeting the at the eve of al-Salam brigades Mobilization

Al-Kadhimi dismisses a security chief from his post

Date: 2020-09-01 19:01:19
Al-Kadhimi dismisses a security chief from his post

Al-Kadhimi dismisses five security personnel following the Baghdad explosions

Date: 2021-01-21 20:38:22
Al-Kadhimi dismisses five security personnel following the Baghdad explosions

Al-Kadhimi dismisses Basra's police chief

Date: 2020-08-17 17:32:00
Al-Kadhimi dismisses Basra's police chief

Al-Kadhimi: our response will be bold and earth-shattering

Date: 2021-01-21 21:04:10
Al-Kadhimi: our response will be bold and earth-shattering

A new attack on the green zone

Date: 2020-08-27 21:18:45
A new attack on the green zone

The Iraqi forces announce killing 25 ISIS elements in an airdrop

Date: 2020-03-09 12:28:24
The Iraqi forces announce killing 25 ISIS elements in an airdrop

Al-Kadhimi invited his Kuwaiti counterpart to visit Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-20 14:59:47
Al-Kadhimi invited his Kuwaiti counterpart to visit Baghdad