Red-tape procedures halted the construction of Mosul Airport, Nineveh Governor says

Shafaq News/ Bureaucracy halted the commence of construction work at the Mosul Airport, Nineveh Governor Najm al-Jubouri said on Sunday.

In a press conference he held earlier today, al-Jubouri said, "the companies were supposed to begin working next month. However, complacency at some government departments delayed the loan allocated to the construction of the airport within the 2022 budget."

"The executive of the Supreme Committee for the Reconstruction of Mosul, Abdul Qader al-Dakhil, spared no effort to seek an alternative. He met many officials in Baghdad and conveyed the message: we will not give up the airport."

Al-Jubouri held "some government departments and the civil aviation authority" accountable for the delay.

"We will seek alternatives...but we need the approval of the Minister of Planning and the Prime Minister."

"The local government will not stand idly. The construction of Mosul Airport will begin before the end of the current year. The engineering teams started from today laying the blueprints of the establishment," he concluded.