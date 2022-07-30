Recriminations fly amid heightened tension following the Green Zone's administration

Shafaq News/ A leading figure in the Coordination Framework said that the leaders Shiite forces consortium consortium share the same attitude toward the demonstration of the Sadrist movement's supporters, accusing Muqtada al-Sadr of "escalation and bloodshed".

"The statement issued by the Coordination Framework on the the demonstration of al-Sadr's supporters was approved by all its leaders," a leading figure told Shafaq News Agency.

"They sent a correspondence to the supreme Shiite authority in Najaf in an attempt to help dissuade the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, make up his mind and spare the country and bloodshed," he added.

"The leaders of the Coordination Framework hold al-Sadr the responsibility of the blood that might be shed," the figure who preferred to remain anonymous continued, "the Coordination Framework's priority is dialogue. The Commander of Iran's Quds Force, Esmail Qa'ani, shares the same view."

On the demonstration the Coordination Framework called for in a statement earlier today, the leading figure said, "it will be outside the Green Zone. The place is yet to be decided."

"The demonstration will take place later today," the leader said, "the Coordination Framework is adamant about naming Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani for the premiership. It will not succumb to al-Sadr's pressure."

On the other side, a leading figure in the Sadrist movement, Hazem al-Araji, tweeted, "the Coordination Framework is liable for the blood shed earlier today."

At least 125 persons were injured in the clashes between the law enforcement and the demonstrators who stormed Baghdad's ultra-secure Green Zone for the second time in less than a week to protest the candidature of the Coordination Framework's pick for the premiership, Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani.

Hundreds of demonstrators, mainly supporters of the powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, breached the barricades surrounding the Greeb Zone and stormed the parliament and the Supreme Judicial Council's buildings.