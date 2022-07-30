Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Recriminations fly amid heightened tension following the Green Zone's administration

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-30T14:46:46+0000
Recriminations fly amid heightened tension following the Green Zone's administration

Shafaq News/ A leading figure in the Coordination Framework said that the leaders Shiite forces consortium consortium share the same attitude toward the demonstration of the Sadrist movement's supporters, accusing Muqtada al-Sadr of "escalation and bloodshed".

"The statement issued by the Coordination Framework on the the demonstration of al-Sadr's supporters was approved by all its leaders," a leading figure told Shafaq News Agency.

"They sent a correspondence to the supreme Shiite authority in Najaf in an attempt to help dissuade the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, make up his mind and spare the country and bloodshed," he added.

"The leaders of the Coordination Framework hold al-Sadr the responsibility of the blood that might be shed," the figure who preferred to remain anonymous continued, "the Coordination Framework's priority is dialogue. The Commander of Iran's Quds Force, Esmail Qa'ani, shares the same view."

On the demonstration the Coordination Framework called for in a statement earlier today, the leading figure said, "it will be outside the Green Zone. The place is yet to be decided."

"The demonstration will take place later today," the leader said, "the Coordination Framework is adamant about naming Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani for the premiership. It will not succumb to al-Sadr's pressure."

On the other side, a leading figure in the Sadrist movement, Hazem al-Araji, tweeted, "the Coordination Framework is liable for the blood shed earlier today."

At least 125 persons were injured in the clashes between the law enforcement and the demonstrators who stormed Baghdad's ultra-secure Green Zone for the second time in less than a week to protest the candidature of the Coordination Framework's pick for the premiership, Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani.

Hundreds of demonstrators, mainly supporters of the powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, breached the barricades surrounding the Greeb Zone and stormed the parliament and the Supreme Judicial Council's buildings.

related

Al-Hakim calls for "direct open dialogue" between al-Sadr and Coordination Framework

Date: 2022-07-30 13:44:38
Al-Hakim calls for "direct open dialogue" between al-Sadr and Coordination Framework

Agreement of the Framework and al-Sadr is Iraq's potion, MP says

Date: 2022-02-09 15:12:34
Agreement of the Framework and al-Sadr is Iraq's potion, MP says

Coordination Framework and al-Sadr will form the next government, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq says 

Date: 2021-12-30 12:34:34
Coordination Framework and al-Sadr will form the next government, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq says 

Shiite rivals to name a "consensus candidate" for premiership within 72 hours, MP says

Date: 2022-03-13 14:22:58
Shiite rivals to name a "consensus candidate" for premiership within 72 hours, MP says

Al-Sadr formed the largest bloc; the Framework considers its exclusion "a political suicide"

Date: 2022-01-07 22:12:20
Al-Sadr formed the largest bloc; the Framework considers its exclusion "a political suicide"

Coordination Framework rolls a roster of five PM candidates al-Sadr "might" accept

Date: 2022-01-02 12:16:33
Coordination Framework rolls a roster of five PM candidates al-Sadr "might" accept

Sadrist officeholders will not be ousted under the CF government, MP says

Date: 2022-07-08 12:57:45
Sadrist officeholders will not be ousted under the CF government, MP says

Al-Mashhadani falls ill, Coordination Framework and Sadrists Brawl, eventful session adjourned 

Date: 2022-01-09 14:49:48
Al-Mashhadani falls ill, Coordination Framework and Sadrists Brawl, eventful session adjourned 