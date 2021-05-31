Recently established Iraqi Army-Peshmerga Coordination Centers commenced their missions

Shafaq News/ The Media official in the Ministry of the Peshmerga Affairs, Othman Muhammad, said that the Peshmerga and the Iraqi military forces commenced "coordination work" in the disputed territories between Baghdad and Erbil.

Muhammad said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency that the currently active coordination centers cover the "disputed territories which witness active movements by ISIS operatives", namely "Kirkuk, Makhmour, Diyala, Zummar, and Nineveh."

"Four centers were established in different territories, after Baghdad and Erbil's talks about establishing six coordination centers," he added, "the talks lasted for a year, and it gave good outcomes."

"The Coordinator centers will submit reports to the Federal Ministry of Defense and Kurdistan's Ministry of the Peshmerga Affairs," he noted, "we await joint operations against ISIS targets, which is the main goal of these centers; eliminate the cells of the organization and neutralizing its movements."