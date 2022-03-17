Rebar Ahmed to participate in a meeting of the Coordination Framework; source

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party's candidate for presidency, Rebar Ahmed, is expected to hold a meeting with the Shiite Coordination Framework later today, Thursday, a source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Coordination Framework is seeking guarantees from the Sadrist movement's allies that Muqtada al-Sadr would not name a Prime Minister they do not approve.

"This would not be feasible unless his allies pressure him toward accepting the candidate the Coordination Framework named in the name of a unified bloc, not the Sadrist movement solely," the source said.

The leading figure in al-Fatah alliance, Hussein al-Fatlawi, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the Coordination Framework will convene this evening to discuss solutions to the current crisis."

"Ahmed's participation in the meeting is not confirmed. We are not familiar with such information," al-Fatlawi said, "if such a meeting took place, it will be to discuss facilitating his route for the presidency."

Ahmed, Kurdistan's Minister of Interior, arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to take part in a meeting of the fact-finding committee investigating the Iranian missile attack on the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.