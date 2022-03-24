سیاسة

Rebar Ahmed renewed its pledge: to establish a state of institutions

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-24T19:18:45+0000
Rebar Ahmed renewed its pledge: to establish a state of institutions

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the head of the Turkmen Parliamentary Bloc, Arshad Al-Salihi, received in his office in Baghdad, a delegation from the Kurdistan Democratic Party, headed by Rebar Ahmed.

Both sides discussed "the situation in Iraq, the constitutional dues, and understandings and political dialogues for the next stage."

The head of the Turkmen bloc stressed the importance of "representing all Iraqi components in the three presidencies and involving them in the political decision and state administration."

In turn, Rebar Ahmed reiterated his keenness "to establish a state of institutions able to achieve the aspirations of citizens during the next stage."

On Wednesday, the Parliamentary alliance "Saving the Homeland," which is consisted of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Sadrist bloc, and Al-Siyada Alliance, announced their nominees officially for the Iraqi Presidency and the Prime minister.

In a press conference, the head of the Sadrist bloc, Hassan al-Adhari, said, "our candidate for Presidency is Rebar Ahmed (the Current Minister of Interior in Kurdistan), and for the position of Prime Minister is Muhammad Jaafar Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr (the current Iraqi Ambassador to London)."

Muqtada al-Sadr, considered announcing the candidates of the highest positions in Iraq by the tripartite Alliance as "a unique and important achievement."

The Head of the State of Law Coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, challenged the tripartite Alliance to collect the necessary number of deputies in the next election session scheduled for electing the Iraqi President.

According to Article 70 of the Iraqi Constitution, the President of the Republic should attain a two-thirds majority of the total number of deputies, which is also the needed quorum to open the session for election.

