Rebar Ahmed: honored to represent the tripartite Alliance

Shafaq News/ The candidate of the tripartite Alliance for the Iraqi presidency, Rebar Ahmed, pledged today, Wednesday, to work to establish the foundations of a "state of institutions",

in his first comment after being chosen for the presidency, Ahmed said on Twitter, "I was honored to win the confidence of the "Saving the State" Alliance by naming me for the post of President of the Republic,” pledging to work "to find a modern state of institutions that meets the aspirations of citizens.

Today, the Parliamentary alliance "Saving the Homeland," which is consisted of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Sadrist bloc, and Al-Siyada Alliance, announced their nominees officially for the Iraqi Presidency and the Prime minister.

In a press conference, the head of the Sadrist bloc, Hassan al-Adhari, said, "our candidate for Presidency is Rebar Ahmed (the Current Minister of Interior in Kurdistan), and for the position of Prime Minister is Muhammad Jaafar Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr (the current Iraqi Ambassador to London)."

Muqtada al-Sadr, considered announcing the candidates of the highest positions in Iraq by the tripartite Alliance as "a unique and important achievement."

The Head of the State of Law Coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, challenged the tripartite Alliance to collect the necessary number of deputies in the next election session scheduled for electing the Iraqi President.

"The other party (the tripartite alliance) can't collect 220 deputies in the presidential election session," Al-Maliki said in an interview.

"We threatening the independent representatives to accept the dictates of some political parties."

According to Article 70 of the Iraqi Constitution, the President of the Republic should attain a two-thirds majority of the total number of deputies, which is also the needed quorum to open the session for election.